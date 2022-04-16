Prashant Kishor will join Congress in the coming days: Reports

New Delhi: Following the poll rout in the five states where the Assembly elections were held recently, interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi held a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor and top Congress leaders. While the meeting had political corridors abuzz with speculations, news agency ANI, citing sources, reported that Kishor will be "joining Congress in the coming days but has not asked for any specific post in the party."

Kishor had previously held parleys with the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the party`s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. On Saturday, Kishor gave a detailed presentation to its top brass at Sonia Gandhi's residence on the way forward for the 2024 general elections.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said a decision on Kishor's suggestions, including on whether he will join the party, will be known in a week. There had been intense speculation in the past too on the possibility of Kishor joining the Congress including before the recent assembly polls. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other senior party leaders were present at the four-hour meeting at the Congress president's 10, Janpath residence that discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls and the next Lok Sabha election.

According to sources, Kishor told the select gathering that he is ready to join the Congress "without any expectations" and does not want anything but his plan should be implemented to help strengthen the party at the grassroots level, reported PTI. Venugopal told reporters after the meeting that a group will be set up to discuss the suggestions. "Prashant Kishor has made a detailed presentation for the 2024 election strategy. It needs some detailed discussion and the Congress president will set up a small group to discuss this entire presentation. That group will submit a report within a week's time for a final decision," Venugopal said.

News agency ANI, again citing sources, said Prashant Kishor in his presentation said that the Congress party should focus on 370 Seats. Congress should fight alone in UP, Bihar, and Odisha. In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, Congress should fight in alliance. Rahul Gandhi reportedly agreed to the points of Prashant Kishor.

Congress has been grappling with repeated election defeats in the last two general elections and many state assembly elections. The party is not only facing a series of desertions ever since its electoral graph has taken a downturn in the last few years, but the brewing internal conflict between the old guard and the new generation for leadership roles has also taken its toll.

The party is working out ways and means for its revival and is set to hold a 'Chintan Shivir', most likely in Rajasthan, soon for a brainstorming session to help devise means for strengthening the organisation.

