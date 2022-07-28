Bengaluru: In the wake of massive protests against the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettary in Dakshina Kannada district, the Karnataka government has decided to call off its first anniversary celebrations at Vidhana Soudha and "Janotsava convention" in Doddaballapur. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday night, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made this announcement. Notably, the party has organised an official event at Vidhana Soudha, and `Janotsava`, a mega rally at Doddaballapur, to mark the Bommai government`s one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda, said an IANS report.

"I took the decision on seeing the plight of the slain leader`s family. My conscience did not permit me to go ahead with celebrations after seeing the grieving mother and wife. This is not for fear of backlash. I have done it with a clean heart," IANS quoted CM Bommai.

CM Bommai said that he would address a press conference in place of celebrations, adding that after the murder of Praveen, there is pain and tension. The police have been given necessary directions till late in the night, he said, adding "innocent BJP worker`s murder was part of a conspiracy. It is inhuman and condemnable."

A press conference will be held today at 11am in Vidhana Soudha. A meeting of officials is also scheduled. Details about the developments in the state has been given to high command. I've decided to go to Mangaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on BJP Yuva Morcha worker's murder pic.twitter.com/xBC4cUOGFk — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

He further said, "Instead of words, there is outrage in our minds. Especially few months after Bajrang Dal activist Harsha`s murder this incident had happened which is a concern. "We will all go and pay respects to the bereaved family. The BJP President`s gesture of visiting the spot is commendable."

"I apologise to the lakhs of workers who were all set to attend the massive convention planned at Doddaballapur, the neighbouring town of Bengaluru. It was a platform to exhibit the party`s strength in the surrounding districts. However, as per my conscience, I have cancelled celebrations," IANS quoted him as saying.

Speaking to media persons in the backdrop of the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettar, Bommai said, "Praveen was killed in Mangaluru on Tuesday. Orders have been issued for stringent action against the culprits. Karnataka police officers are in constant touch with their Kerala counterparts to nab the killers. Mangaluru Superintendent of Police has spoken to Kasaragod Superintendent of Police. Our Director General of Police has also taken up the issue with Kerala Director General of Police."

He further said, "Teams have been formed and operations have been launched to nab the killers. The culprits would be nabbed soon and severely punished," adding "Stringent action would be taken as we did in similar cases that happened in Mangaluru, DG Halli and Shivamogga. The outfits and forces behind these cases would be crushed."

Bommai, however, appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony, requesting them not to desist from issuing provocative statements and cooperate in investigations. On the possibility of handing over the investigation to NIA, Bommai said, "We will not hesitate to hand it over to NIA if such a necessity arises."

On Tuesday night, Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in the Dakshin Kannada district of the state. Nettar was killed in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people. When the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was murdered, he was heading toward his home. Tension prevailed in several parts of the Dakshin Kannada district after the murder. Protests also erupted over the murder in several parts of the districts.

(With ANI/IANS Inputs)