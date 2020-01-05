Prayagraj: Five of family, including two minors, murdered with sharp-edged weapon

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, at least five members of a family, including two children, were found murdered at their residence in Yusufpur village in Soraon police station in Prayagraj on Sunday (January 5). After receiving the information about the murder, senior police officials, including Allahabad ADG, IG range and SSP Allahabad rushed to the spot and carried out the investigation.

Preliminary investigation suggests that unidentified killers had the intention to eliminate the entire family over some personal enmity. The investigation also suggested that the criminals used a sharp-edge weapon to commit the crime. The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday night.

A team of forensic experts have been roped in to collect evidence in the case.

In the meantime, security forces have been deployed in the area in view of locals' anger against the murder.