Liquor sale open via 'Verbal orders', social distancing goes for a toss in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: After the verbal order in Prayagraj, all the liquor stores have opened on Tuesday (May 11) and since morning, crowds of people have been seen forming lines outside the liquor shops.

The people at the liquor strores have disregarded the COVID-19 protocol amid surge in the daily number of cases testing positive for COVID-19.

Liquor shops will open in Taj city, Agra, will be open today from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Liquor shops including bars and canteens will also be closed on liquor contracts for not following COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile in Gautam Buddha Nagar, all shops will open from 10 am to 7 pm from May 11 onwards.

Earlier, the Liquor Welfare Association in Uttar Pradesh had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking the opening of the liquor shops during the COVID-19-induced partial lockdown in the state.

The General Secretary of the Association, Kanhaiyalal Maurya, stated that they are incurring a daily loss of over Rs 100 crore due to the closure of liquor shops in the state.

In Maharashtra as well, restaurants and liquor vends will be allowed from 7 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 7 pm. No customers will be allowed at all these establishments.

