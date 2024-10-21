Advertisement
Prayers For Long Life Take A Dark Turn, Wife 'Poisons' Husband On Karwa Chauth In Uttar Pradesh

The victim was admitted to the local community health centre where he died during treatment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 08:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Monday, where a woman allegedly poisoned her husband. The incident happened on the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival during which wives pray for their husbands' long lives.

Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said that victim suddenly fell ill on Sunday night after having dinner prepared on the occasion of the Karwa Chauth festival.

The deceased was identified as Shailesh (32), a resident of Ismailpur village in the Kada Dham area of Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

He was admitted to the local community health centre where he died during treatment, the officer added.

Shailesh's family filed a complaint accusing his wife Savita (30) of poisoning his food, Vishwakarma said.

The CO said that a case has been registered against Savita under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 123 (poisoning) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused woman has been taken into custody and is being questioned, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

