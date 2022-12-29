'Praying for speedy recovery': Israeli envoy Naor Gilon wishes good health to PM Modi's mother

New Delhi: Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on Wednesday extended his `good wishes` to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s mother Heeraben Modi after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. "Praying for the good health & speedy recovery of PM @narendramodi`s mother Smt #HeerabenModi ji," Naor Gilon said in a tweet on Wednesday. PM Narendra Modi`s mother Heeraben Modi Heeraben Modi has been admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad after her health deteriorated on Tuesday night. PM Modi reached the hospital on Wednesday.

As per the hospital sources, her health condition is stable. "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable," the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.