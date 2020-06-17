Premeditated action by China led to violence: EAM S Jaishankar tells Chinese FM on phone

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke on phone on Wednesday and discussed the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh following a bloody conflict between armed forces of the two nuclear-powered countries in the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

During the talks, EAM S Jaishankar conveyed a strong message to China, saying, “What happened in Galwan was premeditated and planned action by China which was responsible for the sequence of events.”

The MEA also issued a statement in which it said, "The EAM underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June. Troops of both sides should also abide by the bilateral agreements and protocols. They should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter it."

The telephonic conversation between S Jaishankar and Chinese FM Wang Yi came in the backdrop of a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh`s Galwan Valley in which both sides suffered casualties in Ladakh`s Galwan Valley. At least twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side also suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the clash, sources said.

During their discussion, the two sides reportedly agreed to deescalate tension and resolve all issues through dialogue. During their discussion, Chinese FM Wang emphasised that both sides should strengthen communication and coordination through the existing mechanism to resolve differences.

Wang also told EAM S Jaishankar that India and China should follow important consensus reached by their leaders, according to news agency PTI. The senior Chinese diplomat also EAM S Jaishankar that India should severely punish those responsible for the conflict and control its frontline troops, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, China said that it does not wish to see "more clashes" with India."From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see more clashes," Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said. In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China and India have agreed to de-escalate the situation at their border as soon as possible following a clash between their troops.

Amid all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) said that sacrifice of the Indian soldiers will not go in vain as the country’s armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy if instigated. “The sacrifice of our soldiers along the border with China will not go in vain,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM made these remarks at the start of the second day of his virtual meeting with state chief ministers on the coronavirus situation, Hardening his stance on the India-China face-off in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the PM said that “India will defend every inch of its territory.”

PM Narendra Modi said this while referring to the martyrdom of at least 20 Indian soldiers during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in the eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

During the occasion, the PM and all CMs also observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the martyred Indian soldiers. "Whenever there was a situation, we have shown our strength to keep India united. We have tried that differences do not come between disputes," the PM said on Ladakh face-off.

“The whole country is with the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country. India will defend every stone, every inch of its territory. India is a peace-loving country which has always tried to maintain cooperative and friendly relations with neighbours,” PM Modi said.

Trying to assure the nation, the PM said, “India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply if instigated.”

The Indian Army had on Tuesday (June 16, 2020) said that at least 20 soldiers have been martyred during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.