President Donald Trump praises PM Modi's popularity, says 'People love you here'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump met at the Hyderabad House here on Tuesday and posed for a handshake. The US President said, "The last two days, especially yesterday at the stadium, it was a great honour for me."

Appreciating PM Modi's population, Trump said, "People were there maybe more for you (PM Modi) than for me. 125 thousand people were inside. Every time I mentioned you, they cheered more. People love you here."

The Prime Minister said, "I welcome you (President Donald Trump) and the US delegation to India. I know that you are busy these days, still, you took out time for the visit to India. I am grateful to you for this."

During his two-day maiden official visit to India, the US President is accompanying a 12 member delegation, which comprises US National Security Advisor Robert O`Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, Trump`s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump`s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and planted a sapling at the memorial of India's Father of the Nation.

"The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India -The vision of the great Mahatma -- This is a tremendous honour!" Trump wrote in the visitors book at Rajghat. The First Lady also signed the message.

The US president and the first lady laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at Rajghat. The Trumps reached Rajghat after a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.