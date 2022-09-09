President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, other leaders express condolences on passing away of UK's Queen Elizabeth II

New Delhi: Condolences poured in from the political fraternity after Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday (September 8, 2022) at 96. The Royal Family, in a statement, said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership".

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu also offered condolences on the solemn occasion. "In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family," the President tweeted.

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady drove down to the British Embassy in Washington to sign the condolence book and pay their respect after the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“We mourn for all of you. She was a great lady, I'm so delighted I got to meet her,” Biden said on Thursday as he walked over to the embassy staff.

Other Indian political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also offered condolences on the Queen`s passing away.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family and said that she had served her country with utmost dignity.

"My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity," Gandhi tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also offered condolences on the Queen`s passing away and in a tweet said "Deeply pained by the demise of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom. After a reign spanning seven decades, 15 Prime Ministers and several major turning points in modern history, the second Elizabethan era has come to an end.

"Queen Elizabeth II will be long remembered for her dignity, decency in public life and her unwavering commitment. My sincere condolences to @RoyalFamily, the people of UK and everyone around the world mourning the demise of one of the greatest monarchs of all time," he added in his tweet.

Expressing her condolences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that an era came to an end as the Queen who was the longest reigning British monarch passed away.

"I express my condolences to the British Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. An era comes to an end as the longest reigning British monarch leaves for her heavenly abode," Banerjee tweeted.

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth. Her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

Buckingham Palace earlier reported that doctors were concerned about the health of Elizabeth II, and recommended that she remain under medical supervision .If reports are to be believed the British government have a plan Codenamed Operation LONDON BRIDGE, in the event of her death.

(With agency inputs)