President Droupadi Murmu to attend Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on December 4

Visakhapatnam: Every year India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day, to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This year, as India ushers in the `Amrit Kaal` with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India`s combat prowess and capability through an `Operational Demonstration` at Visakhapatnam. After assuming office in July this year as the President of India, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Navy Day celebrations program organised by Eastern Naval Command on December 4 in Visakhapatnam. This would be her first visit to the State.

Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu would witness the event as the Guest of Honour. Several dignitaries from the Central and State Governments are expected to attend the event, which will be hosted by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

This year, for the first time, Navy Day Celebrations are being conducted outside the National Capital. Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command would showcase the capability and versatility of the Indian Navy.

The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage. As part of Navy day, ENC started a full dress final rehearsal on Friday evening at Rama Krishna Beach for the December 4 Navy day program. INS Tarangini, INS Jalashwa, the biggest amphibious transport dock and Fifteen warships including submarines and Aircrafts participated near Rama Krishna Beach sea shore in Visakhapatnam.

The iconic fighter aircraft MIG-29K, which comprises part of the air assets onboard the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers, are also scheduled to be part of the air show on December 4. The P-8I Poseidon also made a low flypast, captivating the audience with its mammoth size. Various helicopters such as the reliable Chetaks, the indigenously-built ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) and the big UH 3H.

The naval personnel also rehearsed a search and rescue operation at sea with a UH 3H off the coast. The silhouetted image of the warships, decorated with electric lights and shooting off flares, simulating a war-like scenario, made for a striking sight in the backdrop of the evening sky.

The Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlights the Navy`s contributions towards national security.

(With inputs from ANI)