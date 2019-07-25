close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kargil diwas

President Kovind to join Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kargil on Friday

The president, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, will arrive in Drass town on Friday to attend the 20th anniversary of the Kargil victory.

President Kovind to join Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kargil on Friday

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind will join the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on Friday in Drass town of the Kargil district.

According to official sources, the President, supreme commander of the armed forces, will arrive in Drass town on Friday to attend the 20th anniversary of the Kargil victory.

Live TV

"State Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh will receive the President on his arrival", an official source said here.

A `Victory Flame` lit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 14 at the National War Memorial in Delhi will be received by the army chief in Drass on Friday. It will be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil war memorial.

 

Tags:
Kargil diwasOperation VijayDrassPresident Kovind
Next
Story

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Why recapturing the strategic Kargil region was important for India

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Maharashtra ATS foiled terrorists’ bid to poison ‘mahaprasad’ at Mumbreshwar temple