हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kargil Vijay Diwas

President Ram Nath Kovind to pay tributes to Kargil war heroes at Baramulla War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir

This is not the first time that bad weather had prevented President to visit Dras.

President Ram Nath Kovind to pay tributes to Kargil war heroes at Baramulla War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir
File photo

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind`s visit on Monday to Drass town to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1999 Kargil conflict, was cancelled due to bad weather, official sources said.

The President, who was scheduled to lay a wreath at the Dras War Memorial on Monday, will instead pay homage at the Baramulla War Memorial.

This is not the first time that bad weather had prevented President to visit Dras.

In 2019 also due to bad weather, the President could not visit Dras to participate in the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

He instead, paid tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army`s 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh, Srinagar.

President Kovind arrived in Srinagar on Sunday on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

following his arrival, he visited the Badami Bagh cantonment housing Army`s strategic 15 Corps, also called Chinar Corps and later travelled to the Governor`s House.

On Tuesday, the President will address the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.

He will return to Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is marked on July 26 every year to commemorate the anniversary of the Indian Army`s victory against Pakistan in 1999.

The armed conflict continued for more than 60 days at Kargil in Ladakh.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme urged people to salute the brave hearts who made the nation proud in 1999.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kargil Vijay DiwasPresident Ram Nath Kovindkargil vijay diwas celebration
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to Parliament to protest against new farm laws

Must Watch

PT11M4S

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army completes 22 years of victory in Kargil, biggest celebration of army valor