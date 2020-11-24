हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India One-B777

President Ram Nath Kovind boards Air India One-B777 aircraft for its inaugural flight

President Kovind boarded Air India One to visit Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

President Ram Nath Kovind boards Air India One-B777 aircraft for its inaugural flight

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday (November 24) boarded the Air India One – B777 aircraft for inaugural flight to Chennai. President Kovind boarded Air India One to visit Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

This is the first flight of the Air India One–B777 aircraft with the Head of State on board. The aircraft is fuel efficient and has longer range than the B747-400 that are deployed for similar VVIP operations. The aircraft has state-of-art interiors with reduced noise levels.

On the occasion of inaugural flight of Air India One–B777, President Kovind commended pilots, crew members and the entire team of the Air India and the Indian Air Force for operating the state-of-the-art aircrafts and facilitating VVIP movements within India and on state visits abroad.

Air India One-B777 aircraft will be used to fly the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister. It arrived from the US in India on October 1. Air India One is call sign of the aircraft.

Live TV

The B777 planes has state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS).

Tags:
Air India One-B777President Ram Nath KovindNaidu President Kovind special status
Next
Story

Pollution led to third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal to PM Narendra Modi
  • 91,77,840Confirmed
  • 1,34,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Raid at Shiv Sena MLA's house in Mumbai