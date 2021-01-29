President Ram Nath Kovind condemns Republic Day violence, says Red Fort incident ‘unfortunate’, top quotes

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed the Parliament's Budget Session during which he strongly condemned the Republic Day violence in the national capital and said that the removal of the national flag atop Red Fort was ‘unfortunate’.

Shortly after the address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey. The session will be held in two parts this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, 18 opposition parties have announced their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses today, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws.

Here are President Ram Nath Kovind’s top quotes -

-The budget session is being held at a challenging time of COVID-19, says President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of Parliament.

-No matter how big the challenge is, we will not stop, India will not stop, says President.

-Whenever India is united, it has achieved impossible goals, says President Kovind.

-In the fight against the pandemic, we have lost many countrymen, including ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, 6 MPs: President Kovind.

-I am satisfied that due to timely decisions of government, the lives of millions of people were saved; the number of corona patients is now decreasing: President.

-Centre-State coordination has strengthened democracy: President Kovind

- After extensive deliberations, Parliament passed 7 months ago 3 important farm laws, says President Kovind.

-President condemns R-Day violence, says Red Fort incident ''unfortunate''.

-The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. Insult of tricolour is very unfortunate: President

-The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously, says President Kovind.

-"To support such farmers in their small expenses, around Rs 1,13,000 crores have been transferred directly to their accounts under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi," says President Kovind.

-Small and marginal farmers are also a priority for my government: President Kovind lists out Modi government's measures

-The government is working to develop modern infrastructure for farm sector: President.

-Implementation of 3 farm laws put on hold by the Supreme Court; Govt will respect whatever is the decision of apex court: President.

-Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu raises slogans during President's address in Parliament, demanding the repeal of 3 farm laws. PTI

-Over 10 crore small farmers started getting benefits of 3 farm laws; many political parties supported these reforms: President.

