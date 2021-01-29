Economic Survey 2020-21 Live Updates: New agricultural reforms provides new facilities, rights to farmers, says President Ram Nath Kovind

29 January 2021, 11:37 AM My Govt would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three Farm Laws have not been cut short, in fact with these new agricultural reforms the Govt has provided new facilities and rights to farmers, President Kovind

29 January 2021, 11:34 AM Water is Wealth. Water being the wealth of the people and its distribution being uncertain, the correct approach is not to complain against nature but to conserve water, says President Kovind.

29 January 2021, 11:32 AM Small and marginal farmers are also a priority for my Govt. To support such farmers in their small expenses, around Rs 1,13,000 crores have been transferred directly to their accounts, under PM-Kisan Samman Nidh Scheme

29 January 2021, 11:31 AM President Ram Nath Kovind condemns the Delhi violence on Republic Day by farmers against the central farm laws. He states that tricolor cannot be insulted at any cost. Prez adds, law and order situation must be maintained.



29 January 2021, 11:26 AM The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law & rules have to be followed seriously, says President Kovind.

29 January 2021, 11:26 AM President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament; hails 'historic' Farm Laws



29 January 2021, 11:18 AM The facilities of Ayushman Bharat Yojana can be availed in any of the 24,000 hospitals across the nation. The poor are getting medicines at very low costs at 7000 centres across the country, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana: President Kovind.

29 January 2021, 11:18 AM I am satisfied that the timely decision taken by my Government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new COVID cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high.

29 January 2021, 11:16 AM In this fight against the pandemic, we lost many citizens. Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away in this Corona period. Six MPs left us untimely due to COVID. I pay my tribute to all of them: President Ram Nath Kovind.

29 January 2021, 11:11 AM Joint session of Parliament amid Corona pandemic is essential. It's a new yearr ana a new decade. We are re also entering into the 75th year of independence. Today all MPs are present here with message & trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop: President Kovind.

29 January 2021, 11:06 AM President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the Parliament. Addresses the two Houses as the Budget Session commences today.

29 January 2021, 10:52 AM This is the Budget Session. For the first time in India's history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this: PM Modi at the Parliament

29 January 2021, 10:42 AM The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the start of the Budget session.

29 January 2021, 10:42 AM The Budget Session will begin today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.The first part of the session will continue till February 15.

29 January 2021, 10:41 AM The survey also puts out economic growth forecasts, provides justification and detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. Sometimes, it also argues for some specific reform measures.

29 January 2021, 10:41 AM The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the budget.