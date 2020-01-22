हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children at Rashtrapati Bhavan

 At the event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, these children were awarded prize money along with medals and certificates. These brave children will also participate in the parade on January 26.

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children at Rashtrapati Bhavan
(Image courtesy: Twitter/DDNews)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday (January 22). At the event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, president Kovind conferred the awards to 49 children in the age group of 5-18 years at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. 

The Bal Shakti Puraskar is given to children in the fields of innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture and bravery and carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation. These brave children will also participate in the parade on January 26.

Every year the government hands out the Bal Puraskar in recognition given to children for their achievement in various fields like are innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts and culture, sports and bravery.

Tags:
President Ram Nath KovindBal Puraskar awardRepublic Day 2020
