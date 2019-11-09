close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind extends greetings on eve of Milad-un-Nabi

Milad-un-Nabi which is the birthday of Prophet Muhammad is celebrated in the third month in the Islamic calendar. President Ram Nath Kovind in his greetings urged people to learn lessons from Prophet Muhammad.

President Ram Nath Kovind extends greetings on eve of Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted the nation on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. "On the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I extend my good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to my Muslim brothers and sisters," an official statement quoted President Kovind, as stating.

"Let us learn and get inspired from the life of Prophet Muhammad and work for the well being of all by spreading his message of universal brotherhood and compassion," he added.

Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi`al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar. O n this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad.

Tags:
President Ram Nath KovindMilad-un-Nabi
Next
Story

After Ayodhya verdict, CJI to deliver four important verdicts within three days next week

Must Watch

PT23M41S

Reaction of Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM Chief & MP over the verdict of SC on Ayodhya dispute case