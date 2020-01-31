हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Union Budget 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind in Parliament lists steps taken to promote education among Muslims





President Ram Nath Kovind in his address during the Budget session of Parliament listed out the achievements of the government. He spoke about the successful implementation of different government schemes and projects.

Kovind mentioned the steps taken to promote education in general and among the Muslim community in particular. He said that the government has made provision for the scholarship of Muslim students so that their education is not affected. 

The president mentioned the government's initiative to start institutions of higher education like IIT and IIM in the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Kovind also mentioned the abolishment of the Triple Talaq Law to empower the Muslim Womenamong other laws that were passed in the earlier sessions.

He claimed that the work delivered in the previous session of the Lok Sabha is a record in seven decades. 

Union Budget 2020Union Budget 2020-21Budget 2020-21Ram Nath Kovind
Removal of Article 370, 35A paved a way for development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: President

