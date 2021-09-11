President Kovind lays foundation stone for Uttar Pradesh National Law University at Prayagraj, hails city for its major identity as centre of education

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday (September 11, 2021) laid the foundation stone for the Uttar Pradesh National Law University at Prayagraj. Speaking about the choice of Prayagraj for the Uttar Pradesh National Law University, the President said that a major identity of the city has been as a centre of education.

"Given the important role of Allahabad High Court and the reputation of Prayagraj as a centre of education, it is the ideal place for this Law University," he said.

प्रयागराज की एक प्रमुख पहचान शिक्षा के केंद्र के रूप में रही है। मेरी शुभकामना है कि राष्ट्रीय विधि विश्वविद्यालय, प्रयागराज, योजनानुसार स्थापित तथा विकसित हो तथा यहां के विद्यार्थी न्यायपूर्ण सामाजिक व आर्थिक प्रगति में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएं। pic.twitter.com/Y9qUE4hXgU — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 11, 2021

The President also laid the foundation stone for a new building complex of Allahabad High Court at Prayagraj. Referring to the Allahabad High Court's historic decision to enrol India's first woman lawyer, Cornelia Sorabji in 1921, the President termed that decision a forward-looking decision in the direction of women empowerment.

President Kovind lays the foundation stone for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court at Prayagraj Details: https://t.co/39qBdTC9XB pic.twitter.com/Bbk9ntpyrP — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 11, 2021

He also said that last month, a new history was created of the women's participation in the judiciary with the appointment of nine judges, including three women judges, in the Supreme Court.

He noted that the presence of four women judges out of the total 33 judges appointed in the Supreme Court is the highest ever in the history of the judiciary. He said that these appointments have paved the way for a woman Chief Justice of India in future.

President Kovind emphasized that the establishment of a truly just society would be possible only when the participation of women increases in all areas including the judiciary.

He said that if India has to achieve the inclusive ideals of its Constitution, then the role of women in the judiciary also has to be increased.

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, the Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana, the Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

