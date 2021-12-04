President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extend greetings on Navy Day 2021

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 4) extended their greetings on the occassion of Navy Day 2021.

President Kovind said that besides safeguarding the country's maritime security and protecting its interests in the sea, the navy also played a stellar role in managing the COVID-19-related crises.

"Indians remain grateful for your service," the president said, greeting all Navy personnel, veterans and their families on the Navy Day.

Prime Minister Modi praised the navy personnel for their outstanding courage and professionalism.

"Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian navy. Our navy is widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters," he said in a tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this 'outstanding force'.

"On this special day commemorating Indian Navy’s daring ‘Operation Trident’ during #1971War, my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force which continues to protect our National Interest through Maritime Security," he said.

Navy Day, notably, is celebrated every December 4, as on this day in 1971 during the Indo-Pak war, the Indian Navy had undertaken Operation Trident in which its missile boats had carried out an audacious attack to sink enemy ships.