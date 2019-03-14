President Ram Nath Kovind presents Shaurya Chakra to 15 armed forces personnel

New Dëlhi: President Ram Nath Jovind on Thursday conferred at least 15 Shaurya Chakra to armed forces personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, exemplary courage, utmost dedication to duty. The President conferred the awards and decorations at the Defence Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Here's the list of Shaurya Chakra awardees:

1. Dhanawade Ravindra Baban - Head constable 182 battalion, CRPF (posthumous)

2. AS Krishna, Head Constable

3. K Dinesh Raja, Constable

4. Prafulla Kumar, Constable 45 battalion, CRPF

5. Captain Varma Jayesh Rajesh- The Rajput Regiment / 44 battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles

6. Captain Kaninder Paul Singh- The Rajput Regiment / 44 battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles

7. Gunner Ranjit Singh- The regiment of artillery / 13 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

8. Major Aditya Kumar 10 battalion The Garhwal Rifles

9. Captain (TS) P Rajkumar, NM(03228-k)

10. Naib Subedar Vijay Kumar Yadav 15 battalion The Maratha Light Infantry Regiment

11. Major Pawan Gautam The corps of engineers / 44 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

12. Sapper Mahesh HN the corps of engineers / 44 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

13. Captain Abhinav Kumar Choudhary the corps of signals / 218 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

14. Lance Naik Ayyub Ali The Rajputana rifles / 9 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

15. Major Amit Kumar Dimri The Garhwal rifles / 14 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles