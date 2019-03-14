President Ram Nath Kovind presents Gallantry Awards, other service decorations: Here is the full list

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented the Gallantry Awards and other distinguished service decorations at the Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. The Kirti Chakra is India's second highest peacetime gallantry award. Twelve officers and jawans from the Army and CRPF were also decorated with the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present on the occasion.

Here is the full list of the awards:

Kirti Chakra awardees:

1. Sepoy Vrahma Pal Singh- The Rajput Regiment/ 44th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles (Posthumous)

2. Rajendra Kumar Nain-Constable, 130 Batalion CRPF (Posthumous)

3. Major Tushar Gauba-20th Battalion, The Jat Regiment

Shaurya Chakra awardees:

1. Dhanawade Ravindra Baban - Head constable 182 battalion, CRPF (posthumous)

2. AS Krishna, Head Constable

3. K Dinesh Raja, Constable

4. Prafulla Kumar, Constable 45 battalion, CRPF

5. Captain Varma Jayesh Rajesh- The Rajput Regiment / 44 battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles

6. Captain Kaninder Paul Singh- The Rajput Regiment / 44 battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles

7. Gunner Ranjit Singh- The regiment of artillery / 13 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

8. Major Aditya Kumar 10 battalion The Garhwal Rifles

9. Captain (TS) P Rajkumar, NM(03228-k)

10. Naib Subedar Vijay Kumar Yadav 15 battalion The Maratha Light Infantry Regiment

11. Major Pawan Gautam The corps of engineers / 44 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

12. Sapper Mahesh HN the corps of engineers / 44 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

13. Captain Abhinav Kumar Choudhary the corps of signals / 218 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

14. Lance Naik Ayyub Ali The Rajputana rifles / 9 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

15. Major Amit Kumar Dimri The Garhwal rifles / 14 battalion The Rashtriya Rifles

Param Vishisht Seva Medal:

1. IC-35471M General Bipin Rawat, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC The Infantry

2. IC-38226W Lieutenant General Surinder Singh, AVSM and Bar, VSM The Mechanised Infantry

3. MR-03993P Lieutenant General Bipin Puri, VSM, The Army Medical Corps

4. IC-38750H Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane, AVSM, SM, VSM The Infantry

5. Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar Payyapillil, AVSM, VSM (02275-W)

6. Air Marshal Balakrishnan Suresh AVSM VM (16206) Flying (Pilot)

7. Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar, AVSM, VM and Bar (16378) Flying (Pilot)

8. IC-38879W Lieutenant General Ashwani Kumar, AVSM, VSM The Army Air Defence

9. IC-38011W Lieutenant General Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, AVSM, VSM The Regiment of Artillery

10. IC-39445H Lieutenant General Sudarshan Shrikant Hasabnis, VSM The Corps of Engineers

11. IC-39607H Lieutenant General Iqroop Singh Ghuman, AVSM The Mechanised Infantry

12. Air Marshal Sardar Harpal Singh, AVSM, VM (16071) Flying (Pilot)

13. IC-38403K Lieutenant General Shokin Chauhan, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM The Infantry (Retired)

14. IC-38753W Lieutenant General Jaswinder Singh Sandhu, UYSM, AVSM, VSM The Infantry (Retired)

15. MR-37934P Major General Vijay Dnayandev Chowgule, VSM The Infantry (Retired)

UTTAM YUDDH SEVA MEDAL:

1. IC-39929H Lieutenant General Saranjeet Singh, YSM, The Infantry Headquarters 16 Corps

ATI VISHISHT SEVA MEDAL:

1. IC-40007M Lieutenant General Yenduru Venkata Krishna Mohan, SM, VSM The Infantry

2. IC-40299A Lieutenant General Sanjay Verma, VSM and Bar, The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers

3. IC-40393K Lieutenant General Jagdeep Kumar Sharma The Mechanised Infantry

4. MR-04262N Lieutenant General Umesh Kumar Sharma The Army Medical Corps

5. IC-38694P Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, VSM, The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers

6. IC-39437K Lieutenant General Shashank Tarakant Upasani, SM, VSM The Infantry

7. IC-39501W Lieutenant General Anant Prasad Singh, The Army Air Defence

8. IC-41461Y Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, VSM, The Corps of Engineers

9. IC-41471H Lieutenant General Surendar Kumar Prashar, VSM, The Infantry

10. Vice Admiral Sunil Anand, NM (02585-Z)

11. Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, VM (16806) Flying Pilot

12. Air Marshal Amit Dev, VSM (16972) Flying (Pilot)

13. IC-40025P Lieutenant General Giri Raj Singh, SM, The Army Ordnance Corps (Retired)

14. IC-41154F Major General Alok Raj, The Infantry

15. IC-41464M Major General Tejpal Singh Rawat, VSM and Bar, The Corps of Engineers

16. IC-42753N Major General Channira Bansiponnappa, VSM, The Infantry

17. IC-42833L Major General Gajinder Singh, The Infantry

18. Rear Admiral Makarand Arvind Hampiholi, NM (02859-Y)

19. Rear Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, NM (02904-Z)

20. Air Vice Marshal Pijush Mukherjee, VSM (17671) Aeronautical Engineering (Electronics)

21. IC-39909P Major General Paramjit Singh Sandhu, VSM, The Mechanised Infantry (Retired)

22. Air Vice Marshal Soumitra Kumar Dey, VSM (17030) Administration (Retired)

23. IC-43756N Brigadier Sanjeev Langeh, SM, The Jammu & Kashmir Rifles

24. Air Commodore Dhananjay Vasant Khot, VM (19516) Flying (Pilot)

25. Air Commodore George Thomas, VM (20118) Flying (Pilot)