President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate housing scheme for economically weaker sections today

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, who is visiting Gujarat, will be inaugurating a housing scheme for economically weaker sections (EWS) at Bhavnagar today (October 29). The President will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham Ashram, the ashram of Morari Babu, at Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district of the state.

A press release issued by the President's secretariat on Wednesday said, "The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat from October 28 to 30, 2021. On October 29, 2021, the President will inaugurate a Housing Scheme Project for the Economically Weaker Section at Bhavnagar. He will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham, Ashram of Morari Babu at Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district."

In the evening, Kovind will return to Bhavnagar city, where he will take part in a public event of handing over 1,088 houses built for the economically weaker sections under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the statement said.

On Thursday (Oct 28), Kovind arrived in Gujarat as part of his two-day visit to the state, and met Gujarat High Court's Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and other judges at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Kovind interacted with the chief justice of the high court and other judges over high tea at the Raj Bhavan in the evening after his arrival in the state in the afternoon, an official release said.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present during this courtesy meet, the Raj Bhavan release said.

Gujarat assembly elections are expected to be held in 2022. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state`s 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

