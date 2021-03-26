President Ram Nath Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind was taken to the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort.
The President is currently undergoing a routine check-up at the Army's R&R Hospital, according to news agency PTI. He is under observation at the moment, the hospital said.
"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.
"His condition is stable," it added.
PM Narendra Modi, who is in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to the country, also spoke to the President's son. He inquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.
Sources said the President, 75, will stay in the hospital till the time the entire medical diagnosis is complete. The doctors are taking care of things, said the hospital authority.