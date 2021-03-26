President Ram Nath Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind was taken to the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort.

The President is currently undergoing a routine check-up at the Army's R&R Hospital, according to news agency PTI. He is under observation at the moment, the hospital said.

"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

"His condition is stable," it added.

PM Narendra Modi, who is in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to the country, also spoke to the President's son. He inquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.

Sources said the President, 75, will stay in the hospital till the time the entire medical diagnosis is complete. The doctors are taking care of things, said the hospital authority.

Live TV