Saluting our indomitable 'Nari Shakti': President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extend greetings on International Women's Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 8) lauded the women of India and said it is the government’s honour to work towards further empowering women in the country. On International Women’s Day, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes as well.

Using the #NariShakti hashtag, he said in his post that India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the nation.

The Prime Minister said “Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.”

Adding emphasis on how the women of India have set new records in various fields, President Kovind extended his wishes.

Speaking about empowering women and promoting gender equality, the President said “On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men.”

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “Choose To Challenge”. A challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change.

