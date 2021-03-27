President Ram Nath Kovind's health condition stable, doctors advice planned bypass procedure

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Saturday (March 27) afternoon. The presidents secretariat said that the President's health was stable and that doctors have adviced a planned bypass procedure.

His shift to AIIMS was done for further investigation into his health condition by the Army's Research and Referral Hospital. The planned bypass procedure is likely to take place on March 30, news agency ANI reported.

The hospital informed that his condition is stable. The President was under observation at the hospital following chest discomfort on Friday (March 26).

"The President is being supervised by doctors after regular medical checkups. The President has expressed his thanks to all the well-wishers who have come to know about his health," the office of President of India tweeted.

The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 27, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inquired about the Presidents health and revealed in a tweet that he had spoken to Kovind's son as well.

Live TV