हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind's remarks encapsulate spirit of 130 crore Indians: PM Narendra Modi

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi added that the speech highlights the path ahead to build a strong, prosperous and united nation.

President Ram Nath Kovind&#039;s remarks encapsulate spirit of 130 crore Indians: PM Narendra Modi

Hailing President Ram Nath Kovind's speech on eve of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his remarks encapsulate the spirit of 130 crore Indians. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi added that the speech highlights the path ahead to build a strong, prosperous and united nation.

"Insightful speech by Rashtrapati Ji. His remarks encapsulate the spirit of 130 crore Indians and highlight the path ahead to build a strong, prosperous and united nation," PM Modi tweeted after the President's speech.

In his address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day, President Kovind asserted that the bravery of soldiers has demonstrated that India is also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression, though India believes in peace. He took a jibe at China saying that "some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion" at a time when "world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity".

He said, "Even while the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. Those worthy sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for national pride."

He added, "The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Every Indian feels grateful to their family members. Their bravery in combat has demonstrated that while we believe in peace, we are also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression. We are proud of the members of our Armed Forces, paramilitary forces and police personnel who protect the borders, and ensure our internal security."

Praising the medical fraternity, the President said that all Corona Warriors deserve high praise as they went much beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services.

"The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes. All Corona Warriors deserve high praise. They go much beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services," he said.

"These doctors, health workers, members of Disaster Management Teams, police personnel, sanitation workers, delivery staff, transportation, railway and aviation personnel, providers of various services, government employees, social service organisations and generous citizens have been scripting inspiring stories of courage and selfless service. When cities and towns go quiet and roads are deserted, they work tirelessly to ensure that people are not deprived of health care and relief, water and electricity, transport and communication facilities, milk and vegetables, food and groceries, medicine and other essentials. They risk their own lives to save our life and livelihood," he added.

Tags:
Independence DayRam Nath Kovind74th Independence DayNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Independence Day Celebrations 2020 at Red Fort; Check details

  • 24,61,190Confirmed
  • 48,040Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M2S

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day