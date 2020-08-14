President Ram Nath Kovind's remarks encapsulate spirit of 130 crore Indians: PM Narendra Modi

Hailing President Ram Nath Kovind's speech on eve of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his remarks encapsulate the spirit of 130 crore Indians. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, PM Modi added that the speech highlights the path ahead to build a strong, prosperous and united nation.

"Insightful speech by Rashtrapati Ji. His remarks encapsulate the spirit of 130 crore Indians and highlight the path ahead to build a strong, prosperous and united nation," PM Modi tweeted after the President's speech.

Insightful speech by Rashtrapati Ji. His remarks encapsulate the spirit of 130 crore Indians and highlight the path ahead to build a strong, prosperous and united nation. @rashtrapatibhvn https://t.co/crahJ1mb1K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2020

In his address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day, President Kovind asserted that the bravery of soldiers has demonstrated that India is also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression, though India believes in peace. He took a jibe at China saying that "some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion" at a time when "world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity".

He said, "Even while the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. Those worthy sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for national pride."

He added, "The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Every Indian feels grateful to their family members. Their bravery in combat has demonstrated that while we believe in peace, we are also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression. We are proud of the members of our Armed Forces, paramilitary forces and police personnel who protect the borders, and ensure our internal security."

Praising the medical fraternity, the President said that all Corona Warriors deserve high praise as they went much beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services.

"The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes. All Corona Warriors deserve high praise. They go much beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services," he said.

"These doctors, health workers, members of Disaster Management Teams, police personnel, sanitation workers, delivery staff, transportation, railway and aviation personnel, providers of various services, government employees, social service organisations and generous citizens have been scripting inspiring stories of courage and selfless service. When cities and towns go quiet and roads are deserted, they work tirelessly to ensure that people are not deprived of health care and relief, water and electricity, transport and communication facilities, milk and vegetables, food and groceries, medicine and other essentials. They risk their own lives to save our life and livelihood," he added.