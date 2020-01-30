President Trump to visit Gujarat's Sabarmati riverfront during India trip: Vijay Rupani

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will be state guest of Gujarat where he will also visit Sabarmati riverfront during his India trip in February, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday while addressing an election rally in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar.

Vijay Rupani also gave hint that an event like 'Houdi Modi' can also be organised at the Motera stadium in Gujarat when the US President would visit the state.

The Gujrat CM said, "In entire Asia, the Sabarmati river has become the cleanest river which was ensured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prominent leaders like Japan and Israel prime ministers also visited the riverfront and got surprised to see it."

Rupani said, "US President Trump will also come (to India) in February and he will also visit the riverfront," but did not specify the dates.

Earlier this month, government sources said that Indian and US officials were engaged in talks to finalise the dates for Trump's visit to India. Trump's two-day visit could take place on February 24-26.

India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest last year, but he could not come due to scheduling issues.

According to US government sources, the Kashmir issue will not be raised during any high-level visit, as Washington respects India's sovereignty.

Trump's visit comes close to the heels of the impeachment process and prior to campaign for the next US presidential elections.

Notably, the last time a US president visited India was Barack Obama in 2015. Obama was also the first US President to attend India’s Republic Day parade.