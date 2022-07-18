Congress MP and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh reached Parliament in a wheelchair today to vote in the presidential election. Pictures and videos of him reaching parliament in a wheelchair have already gone viral on social media. On this day, Manmohan was taken to room No. 63 on the second floor of the Parliament. That is the parliamentary polling booth for the presidential election. When Manmohan Singh reached the ballot box, he was picked up by four officials. They helped Manmohan Singh get up from his wheelchair to vote.

Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Singh casts his vote for the Presidential Election. #PresidentialElection2022

Earlier on October 13, Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS with fever and physical weakness. He was undergoing treatment under cardiologist Nitish Naik. Dr. Nitish Naik was the former Prime Minister's personal physician for several years. Apart from him, many specialist doctors of AIIMS also examined the physical condition of the 89-year-old former prime minister. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavya also visited the former Prime Minister at the hospital. At that time there was a controversy about taking pictures. Manmohan returned home 18 days after being admitted to the hospital. He did not step into Parliament during the winter session last year due to physical illness.

Earlier, in April last year, Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital's trauma care center due to corona. Later he recovered and returned home. The former prime minister underwent bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009. Former Prime Minister is now a Rajya Sabha MP.