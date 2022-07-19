New Delhi: A day after the presidential election, the ballot boxes, carrying votes cast by the lawmakers in states and Union territories, on Tuesday (July 19, 2022) boarded their flights from various cities on separate air tickets under the name "Mr Ballot box". Escorted under the watchful gaze of the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of their respective states, "Mr Ballot Box" occupied the front row seat in the aircraft. The Election Commission (EC) sent ballot boxes to 14 states and Union territories for the July 18 Presidential poll.

Separate tickets are booked for the ballot boxes in the name of "Mr Ballot Box" and 'he' is seated in the front row of aircraft. For proper security, the seat behind "Mr Ballot Box" is occupied by the officer transporting the poll material such as ballot papers and special pens to mark votes.

Sealed Ballot box accompanied by ARO from Jaipur, Rajasthan reached Delhi today after conclusion of polling for #PresidentialElection2022 pic.twitter.com/ud9y7QQuFh — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) July 18, 2022

It is reportedly the first time that the Election Commission had booked two-way tickets for the ballot boxes. Earlier, these were sent as hand baggage by supervising officials.

The ballot boxes play a prominent role in the process of presidential elections. Thus, the mandated procedure specifies special caution during the transportation, storage, and use of these boxes. Assistant returning officer from the state and one official from the office of the state chief electoral officer come to Nirvachan Sadan, the EC headquarters in Delhi, to collet the poll material. They are mandated to return to the state capital the same day.

Check out list of material to be collected by state teams for Presidential Elections 2022. #PresidentialElections2022 pic.twitter.com/JnRdNKZj8I — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) July 12, 2022

Once the ballot boxes and ballot papers reach the state capitals, these are stored in previously sanitised and properly sealed strong rooms and the process is videographed. After the poll is over, the polled and sealed ballot boxes and other election material are transported back to the office of returning officer -- this time it is the Rajya Sabha secretary general -- by the next available flight.

The boxes and other documents are carried personally in the aircraft cabins -- never out of sight of accompanying officers.

Ballot box from Meghalaya accompanied by ARO, being dispatched from strong room to board flight from Guwahati to Delhi to reach Parliament house for counting scheduled on July 21,2022.#PresidentialElections2022 pic.twitter.com/zTWhOmljFF — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) July 19, 2022

It is noteworthy that voting for Presidential polls is held in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies and elected MPs and MLAs -- not the nominated -- are entitled to vote. MLCs are not entitled to vote in presidential poll.

The EC on Monday said that over 99 per cent of the total 4,796 electors cast their votes in the presidential poll and that 10 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry recorded a turnout of 100 per cent. Out of a total of 771 Members of Parliament entitled to vote (05 vacant) and out of total of 4,025 Members of the Legislative Assemblies entitled to vote (06 vacant and 02 disqualified), over 99 per cent cast their votes, the EC said in a statement.

Voted in the 2022 Presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/HmrbCFodis July 18, 2022

Polling for #PresidentialElections2022 held peacefully today.



Out of a total of 4796 electors in list of Electoral College for Presidential Election,over 99% cast their votes.



100% voting by MLAs reported from 11 States & UT of Puducherry.



Press Notehttps://t.co/P4IeMbXj2b pic.twitter.com/Cfp1t1wXkS — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) July 18, 2022

A 100 per cent voting by MLAs was reported from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

While the BJP-led NDA had nominated Draupadi Murmu as its candidate, the joint opposition fielded Yashwant Sinha for the 16th Presidential election. The counting of votes will take place in Room No 63 in Parliament House on July 21 from 11 am and the result will be declared immediately after the counting.

The immediate precincts of Room Number 63 have been declared as sanitised and silent zone. Only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election Commission and media persons with valid passes will be allowed entry into the counting hall.

(With agency inputs)