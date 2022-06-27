New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (June 27, 2022) announced its support to joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election scheduled to be held next month. "AIMIM legislators will be voting for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential elections. Sinha spoke to me on call earlier as well,” Owaisi said in a release.

AIMIM has two members in Lok Sabha, seven MLAs in Telangana, five MLAs in Bihar, and two in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Sinha filed his nomination papers for the Presidential election today. The presidential elections will take place on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21.

After filing his nomination for the Presidential election, Sinha also addressed a press conference in the national capital and thanked the parties for choosing him as their candidate for the polls which he called a big battle. "I`m thankful to all the opposition parties who came together and chose me as their candidate. It`s being said that I am the fourth choice but I want to say even if I was at the tenth number, I would have accepted because it is a big battle," Sinha told reporters.