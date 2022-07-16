New Delhi: As the Presidential Polls draw closer, political parties have been announcing their support - while the NDA candidate is Draupadi Murmu, the Opposition's pick is Yashwant Sinha. Now Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has announced its support for Sinha. "AAP will support Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Draupadi Murmu but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha," says AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

A tribal leader-turned Governor, Murmu had earlier expressed that she was both surprised and delighted on learning on television that she had been nominated for the top job by the NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu after she was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA nominee for the July 18 presidential election. PM Modi said that millions of people who have faced hardships in life derive strength from the life of Murmu and added that she will make a "great President". "Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country," PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

On the other hand, senior TMC leader Yashwant Sinha was announced as the Opposition candidate for the Presidential elections 2022. Sinha's name came up after Sharad Pawar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah opted out of the race. Meanwhile, Sinha cancelled his visit to Maharashtra on Saturday in the wake of the Shiv Sena announcing support for the NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu. "Sinha's visit to Mumbai, where he was scheduled to meet and address the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators, has been cancelled," an NCP leader said.

After getting the support of some regional parties like BJD, YSR-CP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JDS, Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena, the vote share of Murmu has already crossed 60 per cent. It was around 50 per cent at the time of her nomination. Murmu had visited Mumbai on Thursday as part of her poll campaign and met the BJP MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra as well as the legislators of its allies including the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde.

