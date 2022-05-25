हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puri Jaganath Temple

Priest's son shot dead in front of Puri Jagannath temple, Police cites the reason as...

The police acted swiftly after the murder of the priest's son of the temple and the accused has been arrested. 

Priest&#039;s son shot dead in front of Puri Jagannath temple, Police cites the reason as...

Blood spilled in front of the famous Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha. The son of the priest of the Jagannath temple was shot dead. The police force reached the spot to investigate the murder. The police have already arrested the accused. District SP Vishal Singh said that the accused in the murder has been arrested. The reason for the murder is said to be personal enmity. The police acted swiftly after the murder of the priest's son of the temple and the accused has been arrested. 

After this incident, there has been a wave of panic in Puri. The accused has been arrested by the police. The police custody will be questioned. After the shooting, a huge crowd gathered at the spot. The police in the murder case showed caution and took the impostors to themselves. They interrogated him. The investigation of the case is going on.

