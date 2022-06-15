The Calcutta High Court has passed a number of orders following the recommendations of former CBI joint director and former State Minister Upen Biswas in the investigation of the corruption case regarding recruitment of primary teachers in schools. Upen's recommendation is to set up a CBI SIT headed by a joint director of the central probe agency to probe corruption. The court accepted the recommendation of former CBI director Upen and directed the central probe agency to constitute the SIT.

After Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay expressed dissatisfaction over the CBI probe on Tuesday, the CBI told the court on Wednesday that the joint director was being brought from Delhi only to investigate corruption in the appointment of teachers in schools. Even after this, the judge doubted whether the main culprits would be caught in the CBI investigation! Upen also hit out at the CBI, saying, "The CBI has not been able to take a Pin into custody so far. How they will catch the king pin!' Soon after, Upen recommended the formation of a CBI SIT to probe the corruption.

Upen told the court, "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be formed only for this case with other officers, including the JOINT DIRECTOR of the CBI. All members of this SIT will investigate the case only. They can't get busy with any other case. A court-monitored investigation is required. Even the Prime Minister will not be able to exert influence. I will cooperate with the CBI in every way possible in this corruption investigation."

Soon after Upen's recommendation, the court ordered that the CBI should constitute a SIT to investigate two cases of irregularities in the appointment of primary teachers. The central probe agency will inform the court about the names of the members of SIT. The SIT members cannot investigate any other case during the course of this investigation. They can't even leave the case without the court's permission. The entire case will be investigated under the supervision of the court.