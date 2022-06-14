'Make some arrangements please, I want to go home.' After the CBI's interrogation, Manik Bhattacharya, the president of the primary education board, came out and appealed to the traffic sergeant. Avoiding the questions of the journalists, the Trinamool MLA from Palasipara in Nadia finally left in the car. Manik Bhattacharya was questioned by the CBI yesterday on the orders of the court. The central intelligence agency also questioned the board's secretary Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi. Both of them reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace ahead of schedule.

First Minister Partha Chatterjee, then Paresh Adhikari, and this time Manik Bhattacharya. Another Trinamool MLA had to face CBI questioning in the recruitment corruption case. The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the 2014 Primary TET case. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed that primary education board president Manik Bhattacharya and primary education board secretary Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi will have to face the CBI investigators by 5.30pm on Monday. Similarly, the two reached the CBI's Nizam Palace office before the scheduled time in the afternoon.

It is alleged that in the 2014 TET, 269 teachers in the second recruitment list were illegally given extra one number. According to CBI sources, the investigators wanted to know from the duo at whose behest the second recruitment list was published in the 2014 TET. Why were only 269 teachers one Number increased? Who decided to increase the number? Whether he has any information in the government file.

The secretary of the Primary Education Board came out of the CBI office at around 7:00 p.m. yesterday. About two-and-a-half hours later, around 9.30 pm, the board president Manik Bhattacharya came out. Soon after coming out of the Nizam Palace, he was questioned by the journalist. He was asked how much he knew about the 269 illegal appointments. But he didn't answer that question. His lawyer claimed that he did not know anything and would speak in assembly. After that, he practically hide and took Manik forward. However, as reporters continued to question him, the lawyer said, "Don't harass him on the streets. Please, please." The board president then walked quickly towards the traffic sergeant. He pleaded, "Make some arrangements for me, I'd like to go home." Within a few minutes, a car arrived and Manik left with lawyer.