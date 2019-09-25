Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Blomberg Business Forum in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday delivered keynote address at Blomberg Business Forum in New York, US. The prime minister started his address by talking about reduction in corporate taxes and said that today there is a government in India that is working towards improving the business environment in the country.

Here are the live and latest updates from PM Modi's address:

# Today, there is a government in India that is working towards improving the business environment in the country. India's decision to cut corporate tax has sent a positive message: PM

# You talk about business sentiment. In this election 130 crore Indians delivered a judgment that development is their only requirement: PM Modi

#This is just the beginning. A long time is yet remaining. This is a golden opportunity for global businesses to be associated with us. Today India is in a unique position. If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India: PM Modi

