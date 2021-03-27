Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh's Ishwaripur village on Saturday (March 27). The centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple is situated in Bangladesh's southwestern Shatkhira district, bordering India.

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, he was welcomed in a traditional way upon his arrival at the temple.

PM Narendra Modi offered prayers and sat on the floor while the priest was reciting the religious texts.

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries. Records suggest a Hindu king set up the temple in the 16th century.

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, PM Narendra Modi said on Thursday (March 25) that he looks forward to offering prayers to Goddess Kali at the Jashoreshwari Kali temple located in Ishwaripur village in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, which borders West Bengal.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, during his two-day visit to Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/0SDItuidE9 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

The Hindu community and temple authorities with the government support redecorated the temple ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit.

The last time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh in 2015, he offered puja at Dhakeshwari temple in Dhaka.

Bangladesh has taken extra security measures for PM Narendra Modi's visit in the wake of protests by few leftist and Islamist groups.

In 2016, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said their latest vital sample statistics report found the country's total population to be 15.89 crore by the end of 2015 with the number of Hindus at 1.70 crore in the Muslim-majority nation.

