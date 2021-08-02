Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisor Amarjeet Sinha resigns

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisor Amarjeet Sinha has resigned from PMO, media reports said on Monday (August 2).

Sinha joined the PMO as advisor to PM in February last year. The reason for his resignation was not immediately known.

Sinha is a retired IAS officer who has handled several projects related to the social sector. A Bihar-cadre officer of 1983 batch, Sinha had superannuated as the rural development secretary in 2019 and was then appointed to the PMO.

Some of the programmes or schemes in which Sinha was involved include MGNREGA, PMAY (Rural), PMGSY, Rurban Mission, DAY-NRLM, etc. He was also associated with the work of training IAS officers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie for nearly one and a half decades.

In March this year, former cabinet secretary P K Sinha, who worked there as principal advisor, had resigned from his post at PMO.

