Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Opposition leaders for 'targeting and mocking' Vande Bharat Express

VARANASI: Hitting back at Opposition for "targeting and mocking" semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Opposition leaders insulting Indian engineers and technicians by saying bad things about Vande Bharat Express.

It is to be noted that the Congress President Rahul Gandhi and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav had mocked Vande Bharat Express after it faced a technical glitch while returning from Varanasi to Delhi on Saturday. The snag happened hours after the inaugural run of the train.

"Some persons targeting and mocking at semi-high speed train. This is unfortunate. This is an insult to engineers and technicians involved in the project. People should remain alert against such persons who are insulting engineers and technicians and mocking the country," the PM was quoted as saying by PTI.

While addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, the Prime Minister urged the people not to get "demoralised by those surrounded by negativity".

"I salute engineering professionals, who will in future make a bullet train in India and run it also...I am getting letter of people who are hurt. Whether it is right to insult engineers and technicians? Is mocking them right. Can they be pardoned? Should they not be given right punishment at the right time," Modi noted.

He added that the "country is proud of them (engineers) and their hard work."

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted saying that government's 'Make In India' initiative needs a serious rethink. "Modi ji, I think Make in India needs a serious rethink. Most people feel it has failed. I assure you we in the Congress are thinking very deeply about how it will be done," Gandhi had said.

Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also taken a dig at the BJP-led government at the Centre on Sunday after the Vande Bharat Express developed a technical snag.

"After the inauguration, fumes were seen in Vande Bharat train, power failure inside coaches, snag developed in brakes after which train came to a halt. Vande Bharat is a story of development. Farmers are angry, youths are unemployed, security system has collapsed and country's economy shattered," Akhilesh had tweeted.