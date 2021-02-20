हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on Statehood day

"Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state's continuous growth," PM Modi said in his tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on Statehood day
Picture credit: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood days and heaped praise on their culture and traditions. Both states were created on this day in 1987. 

"Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The people of this state are known for their culture, courage and strong commitment to India's development. May Arunachal Pradesh keep scaling new heights of progress," Modi tweeted.

"Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state's continuous growth," he said in another tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day.

Taking to Twitter, the President said: "My greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on Statehood Day. The natural beauty of the State is spectacular. Its cultural landscape has one of the world's richest diversities of ethnic tribal groups and languages."

"I wish the State continues its rapid strides for development," he further said.

Statehood day is celebrated to mark the foundation of the state or union territory. Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram celebrate their statehood day on February 20.

 

