PRIVACY POLICY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Pakistan PM Imran Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Earlier in the day, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had announced that he tested positive for the virus.

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19 on Saturday (March 20).

Earlier in the day, the nation's health minister announced that just two days after the premier got his dose of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac.

The Pakistan Prime Minister's office had also confirmed the announcement that he had tested positive with a post from their official Twitter page.

Imran Khan had taken China's Sinovac vaccine two days ago on March 18. He recived the first shot of vaccination against COVID-19 and urged the citizens of his country to ensure the full implementation of norms to prevent the surge in cases of coronavirus.

The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in the coronavirus infections.

