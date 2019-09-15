Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy Modi' show in US may have a special guest – US President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have a guest at his Houston show, Howdy Modi, where he is slated to address the Indians living in America. And the “special guest” expected at the event is US President Donald Trump.

Several media reports have claimed that the US President is likely to fly down to Houston for the event, scheduled on September 22, before the two leaders attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Reports have also suggested that more than 60 US lawmakers are likely to be present at the grand show in Houston.

The Prime Minister’s next interaction with the Indian diaspora in US has been planned in sync with the regional flavour. And in the same spirit, the event has been titled ‘Howdy Modi’.

Howdy is a Texan drawl used for “How do you do” and the word is being used to establish a regional connect to the event. Thousands of members of Indian community are expected to attend the event.

Those who wished to attend the event needed to register themselves through online platform, following which they would be allotted passes. Apart from Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with the attendees, the event will also witness cultural programmes depicting India-America ties. The event is being organised by Texas India Forum.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the US after being elected to power for the second term. He will be visiting the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

During his first tenure as Prime Minister, Modi visited US on six occasion. Large gathering of Indian community members were held in New York and San Jose during his visits.