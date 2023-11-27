Prisoners In UP Jails To Recite Hanuman Chalisa, Learn Personality Development Techniques

LUCKNOW: In a groundbreaking move, prisoners in Uttar Pradesh jails will soon be seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, Sundarkand and learning personality development techniques. This initiative, spearheaded by the state's Prison Minister Dharmveer Prajapati, aims at fostering individual growth without any religious bias, agenda or compulsions. Prajapati emphasized that there is no one better than ''Lord Hanuman'' for imparting personality development lessons and mantras to the people, urging all inmates to absorb valuable lessons for leading better lives in society.

Minister Prajapati, during his interaction with inmates at Azamgarh Jail, highlighted that this initiative focuses solely on enhancing prisoners' personalities. As part of the plan, the state government will distribute religious scriptures to jail inmates who show keenness in reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

Notably, similar initiatives have been successfully implemented in Mathura and Agra jails, with the collective recitation of Hanuman Chalisa fostering a positive impact among inmates.

In an effort to accommodate the diverse spiritual preferences of inmates, steps will be taken to make religious books available in prison libraries across the state. This proactive step aims to cater to the demand for various religious texts, ensuring that prisoners seeking such literature can access it easily.

The overarching objective of this initiative is to shape individuals into civilized citizens once they complete their sentences. Minister Prajapati stressed the importance of inmates emerging from prison as ''reformed and cultured'' individuals, with transformed thoughts and intellect. He encouraged prisoners, irrespective of their faith, to actively engage in self-improvement. It was noted that many Muslim inmates are currently exploring Hindu religious scriptures, showcasing the diverse nature of spiritual pursuits within the state's prison system.

The UP Jail Minister appealed to all inmates to take this opportunity for self-improvement seriously, emphasizing that the ultimate goal is for them to re-enter society as refined individuals. This comprehensive initiative reflects a commitment to fostering positive changes in prisoners' lives, transcending religious boundaries and promoting personal growth within the prison system.