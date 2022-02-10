Privilege motion moved against PM Modi for remarks on Telangana creation

New Delhi: KCR led ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party on Wednesday (February 10) moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in relation to his statements about the manner adopted for bifurcating the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the creation of Telangana State, reported ANI.

TRS MPs move Privilege Motion against PM Narendra Modi for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on 8th February during the motion of Presidential Address on the passing of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill. pic.twitter.com/5s9dliGdUl — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

PM Modi made the remarks during the debate on the President’s Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha.

The privilege motion is moved by a member or number of members when they feel that a minister or any member has committed a breach of privilege of the House.

The TRS also held protests across the State against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks made in the Rajya Sabha on the creation of Telangana.

Ministers and party men wearing black badges and holding black balloons participated in the protest at several places to seek an apology from Modi.

TRS MPs protest in the Well of the Rajya Sabha over PM Narendra Modi's statement in the House on 8th Feb on the passing of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill. pic.twitter.com/EOXHCRINM7 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Agitation against the prime minister’s remarks on the passing of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill was witnessed in the parliament as well as several TRS MPs protest in the Well of the Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi’s statement on Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill

Replying to the motion of thanks to the President's address, Modi in the Rajya Sabha hit out at Congress and said Telangana was created with the doors of Parliament closed without any discussion.

Stating that BJP is not opposed to Telangana, Modi said the NDA government headed by Atal Behari Vajpayee had created three States without any problem.



Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held protests here condemning Modi's remarks.

Demanding an apology, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao in an inauguration programme alleged that Modi was trying to spread hatred with his remarks.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, in a statement, alleged that Modi made a controversial statement on Telangana formation only to hide the injustice he has done to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

BJP’s response

Reacting to TRS and Congress stance over Modi's speech, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said both the parties are two sides of the same coin.

Our stand that the TRS and Congress are the two sides of the same coin in TS stands vindicated. When the Hon'ble PM spoke about how the Congress deceived the people of Telangana and the nation, the TRS jumped to its defence, Sanjay said in a tweet.

He described TRS as a new spokesperson of Congress.

Live TV