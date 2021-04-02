हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi cancels poll campaign after her husband Robert Vadra tests Covid positive, goes into self-isolation

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday cancelled her scheduled campaign schedule of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala after coming in contact with a Covid positive patient.

Priyanka Gandhi cancels poll campaign after her husband Robert Vadra tests Covid positive, goes into self-isolation

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday announced that she has cancelled her scheduled campaign schedule of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala after her husband Robert Vadra tested Covid-19 positive.

 

 

She has released a video message apologising to the people but said that doctors have asked her to be in isolation, so she is following the guideline.

"Just to say that I have been exposed to the coronavirus although the report is negative but doctors have advised me to self-isolate and unfortunately I have to cancel the program which was scheduled for me for Assam campaign today and for Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala a day after tomorrow. I would like to apologise as I will not be able to be there," Priyanka Gandhi said.

 

 

She also wished all the Congress candidates for their victory. The Congress General Secretary was supposed to address three rallies on Friday in Assam ahead of the last phase of polling.

Robert Vadra wrote on Facebook, "I came into contact with a Covid patient and have tested positive, although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating, although she has tested negative. Fortunately, the kids have not been with us these days and everyone else at home has tested negative too. Hopefully, we will all be back to normal life soon! Thanks for all the messages that have been coming in, it`s really sweet of all of you to send us your best wishes at this time."

