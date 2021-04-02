Priyanka Gandhi cancels poll campaign after her husband Robert Vadra tests Covid positive, goes into self-isolation

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday announced that she has cancelled her scheduled campaign schedule of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala after her husband Robert Vadra tested Covid-19 positive.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra goes into self-isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for #COVID19. She has tested negative for COVID. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/kgTqt3L1IA — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

She has released a video message apologising to the people but said that doctors have asked her to be in isolation, so she is following the guideline.

"Just to say that I have been exposed to the coronavirus although the report is negative but doctors have advised me to self-isolate and unfortunately I have to cancel the program which was scheduled for me for Assam campaign today and for Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala a day after tomorrow. I would like to apologise as I will not be able to be there," Priyanka Gandhi said.

हाल में कोरोना संक्रमण के संपर्क में आने के चलते मुझे अपना असम दौरा रद्द करना पड़ रहा है। मेरी कल की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है मगर डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अगले कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहूँगी। इस असुविधा के लिए मैं आप सभी से क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ। मैं कांग्रेस विजय की प्रार्थना करती हूँ pic.twitter.com/B1PlDyR8rc — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

She also wished all the Congress candidates for their victory. The Congress General Secretary was supposed to address three rallies on Friday in Assam ahead of the last phase of polling.

Robert Vadra wrote on Facebook, "I came into contact with a Covid patient and have tested positive, although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating, although she has tested negative. Fortunately, the kids have not been with us these days and everyone else at home has tested negative too. Hopefully, we will all be back to normal life soon! Thanks for all the messages that have been coming in, it`s really sweet of all of you to send us your best wishes at this time."

Live TV