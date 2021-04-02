Pune malls, cinema halls, hotels closed for next 7 days; 12-hour night curfew from tomorrow amid rising COVID cases

Pune: The Pune state authorities in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have decided not to impose complete lockdown in the city. However, the authorities felt that there is a need to impose more restrictions in place to curb the rising number of infections.

On Friday (April 2), the authorities decided to put in place stricter guidelines. “All restaurants, bars, eateries will be closed for the next seven days but home delivery will continue. Malls, cinema halls, PMPML bus service, religious places will also remain closed for the next seven days. The weekly markets will also be closed. At Mandai, social distancing will have to be maintained,” said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

“Except for marriage (50 people) and funerals (20 people), all other programs have been canceled. The curfew will be imposed from 6 pm to 6 am except for medical emergencies and essential services for the next seven days. Also, during day time not more than five people can gather at a place”, Rao added.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed 400 paramedics at the COVID Centres. “We have again started an audit of bills of treatment at private hospitals as people are complaining about exorbitant fees being charged”, he added.

At the same, the government revealed that all adult persons in Pune will be vaccinated in the next 100 days amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Live TV