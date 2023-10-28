trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681124
NewsIndia
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Priyanka Gandhi Takes Stand Opposite To India On UN Resolution On Gaza

Reacting to India's stand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she is shocked and ashamed to see the government's stand on the issue.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Priyanka Gandhi Takes Stand Opposite To India On UN Resolution On Gaza

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today criticised the Modi government after India abstained from voting on the Un resolution that called for a humanitarian truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Reacting to India's stand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she is shocked and ashamed to see the government's stand on the issue.

She said that India was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth, principles for which freedom fighters laid down their lives. She added that these principles represent the moral courage of India that guided its actions as a member of the international community. 

"To refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity is pulverised, food, water, medical supplies, communication and power is cut off to millions of people and thousands of men, women and children in Palestine are being annihilated goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation," said the Congress leader in a tweet.

India chose to abstain from voting on a non-binding resolution led by Jordan at the UN, which called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip without explicitly condemning Hamas terror group. However, India voted in favor of a Canada-led amendment to the resolution that aimed to condemn 'terrorist attacks by Hamas.' Unfortunately, the Canadian-led amendment did not secure the necessary two-thirds majority to pass at the UNGA.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?