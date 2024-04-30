Advertisement
Priyanka Gandhi To Fight LS Polls From Rae Bareli? Know Truth Behind Viral Twitter Post

Congress has not made any official announcement of fielding Gandhi siblings from Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 11:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi:  A circulating letter on social media claims that Congress has declared its candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli, suggesting Rahul Gandhi's candidacy in Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi's in Rae Bareli. However, it's important to note that Congress has not officially released any such letter, rendering it fake.

However, the Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday had urged the top party leadership to field Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Amethi and Raebareli, respectively for the Lok Sabha polls, but no decision was taken at the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC).

Sources said AICC in-charge of party Affairs in Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pandey and CLP leader in the state Aradhana Mishra urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi to give tickets to both Rahul and Priyanka from the Uttar Pradesh seats.

The Amethi seat has been represented by Rahul Gandhi from 2004 and he remained the member of Parliament from the constituency for three consecutive terms till 2019 when he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi currently represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, from where he had also contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.

The Rae Bareli constituency was represented by Sonia Gandhi from 2004 to 2024. Prior to that Sonia Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency after she entered politics and contested for the first time in 1999.

Meanwhile, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday filed nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. Accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other BJP leaders, Irani held a 3-km roadshow, which started from the BJP office in Gauriganj, before filing her papers.

However, In a separate development, Congress has unveiled a list featuring four candidates for the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2024. Among them, Raj Babbar has been nominated to contest from Gurgaon (Haryana), while Anand Sharma will vie for the seat from Kangra (Himachal Pradesh).

 

