Priyanka Gandhi Vadra blames BJP for harassment of young women on train, shares video

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday shared a video showing some persons allegedly belonging to its youth wing seeking personal details of some young women commuting on a train.

The one-minute and seven-second-long video shared by Vadra showed some alleged youth-wing members, allegedly linked to BJP, talking to young women commuters onboard a train and seeking their personal details.

Sharing the video on micro-blogging platform Twitter, Vadra asked, “Which political party runs the government that enables these goons to harass and demand personal details of young women commuting on a train?’’

Posing a series of questions, the Congress leader asked, ‘Which political party do these goons belong to?’

Which political party runs the government that enables these goons to harass and demand personal details of young women commuting on a train? BJP Which political party do these goons belong to? BJP Which party’s student wing are some of them members of? BJP ..1/2 pic.twitter.com/cij1Z188UZ — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 25, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi while seeking to know as to which party’s student wing these members belonged to, blamed the BJP and its government for giving patronage to these goons.

Linking this incident with the alleged harassment of some Kerala nuns in Uttar Pradesh, she further attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark to give protection to these nuns as ‘poll gimmick.’

... And now that there is an election in Kerala HM @AmitShah is busy giving hollow statements about protecting nuns from harassment. Really? 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 25, 2021

However, it is still unknown when and where this video was taken.

It may be recalled that Priyank, her brother Rahul and her party – Congress – have been extremely critical of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath regime in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress general secretary had on Monday alleged the ruling BJP in Assam was functioning like a mafia and running syndicates. Addressing election rallies in poll-bound Assam, the AICC general secretary said the BJP's only policy is to benefit the party and not the people.

"BJP is not a political party in Assam ... (it) is functioning like a mafia organisation running syndicates of supari, fish, coal, land." Vadra said. In an apparent dig at Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and "one of his powerful ministers", the Congress leader alleged that the two are "not even respected in their own party".

"In the prime minister's election rallies you must have noticed he sometimes takes the name of one in some meetings or the name of the other at other times. Their remote controls are in Delhi," she said.

The Congress leader compared Assam's BJP leadership with 'Dhritarashtra' and 'Shakuni', characters in the epic Mahabharata, without naming whom she meant. Dhritarashtra was a blind king known to be a weak ruler while Shakuni was a political manipulator.

"...In the Assam government, there is a Shakuni Mama-like leader and a Dhritarashtra. Both of them and the BJP have betrayed the people of Assam.

"The 'Dhritarashtra' who was at one time called 'Jatiya Nayak' (people's leader) betrayed the six ethnic communities whom he had promised inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list. But did not do so," Vadra said.

She alleged that the other leader is like "Shakuni Mama who runs a corrupt government that only cheats people".

Continuing her attack on the ruling party, Vadra claimed, "BJP has not been able to decide who will be the chief minister. They are not able to respect their own chief minister and spell out the name. If there is no stability and unity in the party, then how will it give a stable government to people?"

The Congress leader also slammed the prime minister for accusing the Congress of insulting Assam and questioning the ability of former Congress chief ministers in the state.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a "Grand Alliance" with the AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), RJD and the Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP) to fight the assembly polls against the BJP-led NDA.

Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held in three phases with 47 seats going to polls in the first phase on March 27, another 39 constituencies in the second phase on April 1 and 40 seats in the third phase on April 6.

