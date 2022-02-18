हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s olive branch to Lalu Prasad Yadav amid tension between Congress, RJD

Attacking BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "Lalu Prasad Yadav is being attacked because of his uncompromising ways in politics. I`m hopeful that he will get justice.” 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s olive branch to Lalu Prasad Yadav amid tension between Congress, RJD
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (February 18) alleging Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is being “harassed” as he did not bow before the saffron party. 

Lalu Yadav was recently convicted in the fodder scam. Backing the former Bihar Chief Minister, Vadra took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "One of the key aspects of the BJP brand of politics is that those who don`t bow (before the party) have to face harassment. Lalu Prasad Yadav is being attacked because of his uncompromising ways in politics. I`m hopeful that he will get justice.” 

On February 15, a CBI Special Court convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth and final case against him in the fodder scam. The 73-year-old politician was shifted to the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi and then he was admitted to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the conviction. PTI reported. 

He has already been convicted in four other cases related to the infamous Rs 950 crore fodder scam cases. So far, the RJD chief has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison. 

Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet comes amid tensions between RJD and Congress alliance in Bihar. 

Recently, the RJD had announced 20 candidates for the Bihar legislative council polls and offered one seat to Communist Party of India.  While Congress is believed to be planning to contest all 24 seats alone.

(With agency inputs)

Priyanka Gandhi VadraLalu Prasad YadavBJPBiharCongressFodder scam
